Deputies investigate shooting at mobile home park that killed woman

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which one woman died.

Deputies responded to the Palms Mobile Home Park on South Orange Blossom Trail just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They say a woman in her late 20s was found with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say the victim has been identified as Renisha Lee, 27.

Lee was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.