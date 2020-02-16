Deputies investigate shooting at mobile home park that killed woman
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which one woman died.
Deputies responded to the Palms Mobile Home Park on South Orange Blossom Trail just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
They say a woman in her late 20s was found with a gunshot wound.
Deputies say the victim has been identified as Renisha Lee, 27.
Lee was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.