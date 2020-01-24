Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Goldenrod Road

Orange County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Goldenrod Road Friday evening during rush hour.

The sheriff's office says it responded at around 5:20 p.m. to a call of shots being fired.

A stretch of Goldenrod Road, just south of Colonial Drive, was shut down for hours during the investigation.

Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed.

A man who works near the scene says the victim crashed into an SUV ahead of him.

He says a third vehicle then pulled over and a masked man got out.

He claims that masked man shot into the victim's car multiple times.

"Casually he just walked over there to the car and 'bang, bang, bang.' He emptied out the clip on him and then got in the car. He didn’t run or nothing. He just got in the car and left," Joel Matos said.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.