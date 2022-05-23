Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Duncan Court, where they discovered a man in his 60s deceased at the scene. The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is located near the intersection of Old Winter Garden and Edgewood Ranch roads in western Orange County

No suspect information was immediately released. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.