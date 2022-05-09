Deputies investigate deaths of man, woman at Orange County apartment complex

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at an apartment complex off of S. Goldenrod Rd. just north of Curry Ford Rd.

Deputies responded to the Parke East Apartments just after 8 p.m. on Monday in reference to a 911 call. Upon arrival, they said they found a woman and man "both deceased in an apparent murder-suicide."

No other information was immediately released, but the two deceased people are said to be in their 20s. The parking lot was taped off just before 11 p.m. and there remained a large presence of law enforcement officers and crime scene detectives.