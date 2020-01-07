Deputies attempt to ID man who intentionally crashed into vehicle, ran over person

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for a man that intentionally crashed into a vehicle on S.R. 417 on December 15.

They said that the man struck the victim multiple times after intentionally crashing in the vehicle, then knocked him to the ground and stole some property.

The Sheriff's Office is attempting the identify the man now.

If you have any information on who this may be, please contact Crimeline.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.