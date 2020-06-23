Deputies arrest woman suspected in Wendy's arson where Rayshard Brooks was shot

article

Law enforcement says they have arrested a suspect accused of setting fire to the southwest Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that they had apprehended 29-year-old Natalie White Tuesday afternoon shortly after Brooks funeral ended.

White was identified as a suspect on Saturday and Atlanta fire investigators obtained a warrant for her arrest for first-degree arson.

The State Arson control board has are offered an additional $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities had previously announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone connected to the fire, which gutted the restaurant late Saturday night and early Sunday morning during a demonstration over the killing of Brooks by a white police officer.

Atlanta Fire Department officials say that the fire at the fast-food restaurant started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials estimated that there were at least 10 attempts to set the building on fire.

White has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.