Deputies arrest man accused of killing 93-year-old Orange County woman

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the murder of a 93-year-old woman.

Deputies on Monday responded to the St. Joseph Garden Courts, located at 1515 N. Alafaya Trail, regarding a "man down call." When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman on the ground. Attempts were made to revive her by Orange County Fire Rescue, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman has been identified as Dolores Padilla-Marero. During the investigation, detectives determined her death to be a homicide.

They have since arrested a suspect in the case. Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to investigators.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.