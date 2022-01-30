Deputies: 78-year-old man shot, killed in CVS parking lot

article

On Sunday, Orange County deputies say a 78-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a CVS.

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The shooting happened at a CVS on Silver Star Road, according to investigators.

