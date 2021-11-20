Deputies: 3 found dead in Orange County from suspected drug overdoses

article

The Orange County Sheriffs Office is investigating three deaths that are suspected to be the result of drug overdoses.

Deputies responded to a residence on Leanne Court just after 2 p.m., regarding three victims who were unresponsive inside the home. All victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to deputies, there were no signs of foul play.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.