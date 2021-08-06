Deputies: 2 shot at while attending candlelight vigil in Orange County

Orange County deputies say two men were shot at while attending a candlelight vigil.

Deputies responded to Downing Street near Texas Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Investigators were on the scene for about 7 hours collecting evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, the victims, two men in their 20s, were attending a candlelight vigil when two men in a vehicle driving by shot at them.

"One victim was treated on scene and the other was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound."

There were more than 20 evidence markers on the ground at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

