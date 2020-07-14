Deputies: 2 arrested for luring minors to a home, forcing them into sexual relations
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that two men were arrested for human trafficking.
They said that Angel Ortiz-Perez and Antonio Rivera-Soto were arrested after allegedly luring two underage runaways to a home, holding them for a week, and making them engage in sex for a place to stay.
Ortiz-Perez and Rivera-Soto were reportedly arrested on Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Activity and Unlawful Sexual Activity with Minors.
