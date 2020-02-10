Deputies: 18-year-old bicyclist who ran stop sign resisted arrest

article

Should an 18-year-old bike rider get thrown behind bars after allegedly running a stop sign?

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested Javier Lopez after a deputy said he didn't stop at the intersection on Florida Avenue.

Lopez was riding with a group when it happened.

According to his arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area and yelled at Lopez three times, but Lopez kept riding.

The report said that Lopez refused to stop even when the deputy drove alongside Lopez with his lights flashing.

The deputy said in the report that when he caught up to Lopez, Lopez resisted being handcuffed and was ultimately charged with fleeing and resisting arrest.

Members of Lopez's cycling group were outraged by the arrest.

They set up a GoFundMe page to cover his legal costs.

His friends say they didn't realize the deputy was trying to stop them, saying it could have just been a traffic violation.

Members of the cycling group say attorneys at Bike Law are now representing Lopez.

FOX 35 News contacted the firm for comment, but it declined.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office has not said when video of the arrest will be released.