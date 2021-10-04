Deputies: Man killed in stabbing after fight with roommates

One person is dead after three roommates got into a fight that led to a stabbing, Orange County deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a fight involving three roommates on Sunday evening. During the altercation, they said that all three involved sustained stab wounds and were later taken to different hospitals.

One of the individuals died while the two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, deputies confirmed.

There are said to be no outstanding suspects and everyone involved knew each other.

