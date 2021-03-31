Depression in road closes Orange Ave. exit ramp from S.R. 408 in Orlando

A ground depression in the road has closed the Orange Ave. exit ramp from State Road 408 in Orlando.

A view from SKYFOX shows the depression to be about the size of 2-3 car lengths.

Crews are on the scene working to fix and fill the road.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Transportation said:

"The eastbound Orange Avenue exit from State Road 408 is closed at this time for emergency repairs. An investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no time estimate on reopening. Motorists are being detoured to Mills Avenue. We’re recommending that drivers please use caution in the area and allow additional travel time."

If you want to avoid delays, you can exit the 408 at Orange Blossom Trail and take it over toward downtown Orlando.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

