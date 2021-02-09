Dense fog expected in some areas overnight and into Wednesday morning commute

More thick fog is expected in the overnight hours through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say the fog will be heaviest over much of East Central Florida but will become more widespread as the morning progresses.

"The light onshore breeze is pulling ashore very moist and cooler air which will lead to thick fog from Interstate 95 and inland," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "Expect visibilities to go below a quarter-of-a-mile by 5 a.m. and will be the lowest during the morning commute."

Fog will begin to set in after midnight in Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake-Orange-Seminole counties, and Southern Brevard-Osceola-Indian River counties. It will be a repeat of what many saw on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a Dense Fog Advisory will likely be needed by mid-morning and drivers should use extreme caution.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s across much of Central Florida. The temperatures will quickly rise late morning and reach the 80s by the afternoon.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.