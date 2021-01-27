Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of Central Florida

Drivers in Central Florida will want to be extra careful on Wednesday morning because of thick fog blanketing the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Central Florida until 9 a.m.

Some counties in northern Florida have the advisory until 10 a.m.

Visibility is around 1/4-mile or less across the advisory area. In Ocala, there was zero visibility reported around 5:30 a.m.

Driving conditions could be hazardous.

Advertisement

If driving, go slow, using your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.