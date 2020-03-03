Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg to campaign in Orlando on Tuesday

One of the Democratic presidential hopefuls is making a stop right here in the Sunshine State on Tuesday.

Instead of visiting states participating in Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg will visit three cities in Florida, even though Florida's primary isn't until March 17th.

He'll be in downtown Orlando on Tuesday afternoon -- all while people in 14 states and one U.S. territory head to the polls. The former Mayor of New York City has planned stops in Miami and West Palm Beach as well.

The timing of his visit has many wondering if that’s an indication that regardless of how he does Tuesday, Bloomberg has no plans of dropping out.

RELATED: Super Tuesday: Biden looks to blunt Bernie’s rise

Former State Representative Dick Batchelor told FOX 35 News:

"It's going to be a very interesting decision for him to make, of course he’s staying in the race. He’ll stay in through Super Tuesday and see if he’s got the delegate county, but he’s got the money to stay in."

Advertisement

Batchelor says if Bloomberg performs poorly he may have to decide whether he wants to stay in the race and spend money on himself or end his campaign and support Biden.

Bloomberg is expected to start his day in Miami before making his way to Orlando to speak at 1:00 p.m. at the Orlando Field Office on South Orange Ave. He'll then head to his last stop in West Palm Beach.

