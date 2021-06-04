Demings: COVID-19 mandates in Orange County to be lifted on Saturday

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced during his annual State of the County address on Friday that the county is no longer under a local state of emergency.

"We're back. We're back on course!" Demings said.

By Saturday, Demings said, the Florida Department of Health projections indicate that the county will have reached the benchmark to move into Phase 3 and lift all COVID-19 mandates. The county needed to have a 5-percent or lower 14-day rolling positivity rate.

Mayor Demings highlighted local accomplishments and challenges over the past year, including the increase in attendance at local theme parks.

Earlier this week, Demings said the county was close to having all COVID-19 mandates lifted – it all depends on the numbers.

