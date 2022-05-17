DeLand police investigate after body found in vehicle outside Walgreens

DeLand police officers are investigating after the body of a deceased person was discovered inside a vehicle parked outside a Walgreens pharmacy. The store is located at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenue.

Right now, investigators are calling the death "an apparent homicide," but said more information would be provided as it becomes available.