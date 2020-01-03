DeLand man accused of attacking Uber driver, resisting arrest

A DeLand man was arrested after deputies say he attacked a 77-year-old Uber driver Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the incident happened along Kepler Road around 12:30 p.m.

A passerby flagged down a deputy after seeing two people fighting in a van.

According to the report, the deputy witnessed Michael Garred, 48, on top of the Uber driver, both with blood on their faces.

The sheriff’s office said Garred resisted arrest multiple times before he was taken into custody.

He faces several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.