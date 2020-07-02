DeLand approves ordinance requiring face masks

article

The DeLand City Commission on Thursday approved an ordinance, requiring residents and visitors, to wear masks in public. The measure is effective immediately.

Those in violation of the ordinance could be given a citation and fined. A first offense would be punishable by a $25 fine, $50 for a second offense and $100 for every offense thereafter.

“As cases continue to rise in DeLand at an alarming rate, the City Commission felt compelled to take additional steps to fight the spread of COVID-19 within our community,” said Mayor Bob Apgar.

Only 405 cases have been reported in DeLand since the pandemic began, the city says, but about 75 percent of those cases have been recorded in the past 14 days.

Under the ordinance, businesses will also be required to provide notice of the city’s mask measure. The city has included exceptions to the ordinance listed below:

A child under the age of two

Persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition or medical problem.

Public safety, fire, and other life safety and health care personnel

Persons exercising while observing at least six feet of distancing from another person

Restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking

Business owners, managers, and employees who are in an area of an establishment not open to the public

Medical, dental or other health care facilities or offices

Persons who are separated from any other person by means of barriers or face shields

A person in a lodging establishment who is inside of the lodging unit

Any person in a school, regardless of whether public or private

“I understand there will be people upset with our decision but sometimes we need to focus on the greater good which in this case is being able to return as soon as possible to the normal life that we enjoyed in DeLand before the pandemic began spreading across Florida,” Apgar said. “More has been asked of us at a greater cost. Washing your hands, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask are simple things we can do for our family, friends and neighbors. I am confident we will get through this but it will take us being united to do so.”