Death of George Floyd sparks protests in San Jose

Protesters took to the streets of San Jose on Friday over the killing of George Floyd, just hours after a former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with his death.

As many as 200 demonstrators are facing off with San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

KTVU's SkyFox helicopter was above the scene at 2 p.m. as demonstrators flooded the streets.

At around 3:45 p.m. the California Highway Patrol said protesters were blocking all northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Alum Rock Avenue.

Cameras captured a confrontation where demonstrators shattered windows of an occupied vehicle on the highway.

The group of protesters fluctuated in size and broke off into smaller groups. After blocking traffic for about an hour, they moved off the highway and spilled onto Santa Clara Street.

A witness recorded video from the balcony of an apartment overlooking Highway 87 in Santa Clara County that appears to show a protester jumping on a car.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he wants people to protest and use their constitutional right, but he does not want anyone getting hurt.

The mayor said as of shortly after 6 p.m. several protesters have been arrested and at least one police officer has been hurt. The officer was taken to Valley Medical Center to be treated. The officer is said to be okay.

San Jose Police Officers Association commented on the injured officer.

"We share the anger with what happened in Minneapolis but we have a #SJPD officer in the hospital now, attacked by violent protesters," the association said in a post. "More violence will not help. We need calm & respect for each other. Our officers will protect your ability to protest, but only peaceful protest."

"Whether we are in the street or not, we should share their outrage over the atrocious crime in Minneapolis. And we should share their sadness over George Floyd's horrible death," Liccardo said. "The anger and protests will always be appropriate responses to that injustice, but the violence won't be."

He confirmed that tear gas was deployed when the protests were at 10th and Santa Clara streets. The mayor said demonstrations in that area have been declared an unlawful assembly.

San Jose State University on Friday evening advised the campus to shelter in place until further notice as video and reports on social media indicate tear gas and projectiles are being deployed by officers.

Demonstrators threw traffic cones and water bottles at police. At one point someone let off a fire extinguisher. A police car was also vandalized.

At around 6:30 p.m., protesters surrounded City Hall and began shaking the barricades of a nearby high-rise under construction. KTVU's Jesse Gary is at the scene and reported City Hall was graffitied. He also suffered tear gas when a brief scuffle broke out between a man and police.

The protests have been mostly peaceful with intermittent outbursts of violence.

Demonstrations are scheduled for San Francisco and Oakland.

On Friday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott released a statement on the unrest associated with Floyd's death. He called the incident "extremely disturbing."

In downtown Oakland businesses began boarding their windows Friday afternoon, preparing for the possibility that anger could boil over into property damage on the streets of the city.

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer said her office shares the frustration many feel.

The protests come four days after, now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he was handcuffed and pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd later died at a hospital.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, he had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after he stopped moving and talking, the Associated Press reports.

Bay City News contributed to this report.