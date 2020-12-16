Deadly shooting being investigated in Apopka
article
APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Apopka.
The sheriff's office says it happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night on Hermit Smith Road. They say when they arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30's shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No other information has been released, including any suspect descriptions.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.