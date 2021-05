A fatal crash has shut down part of Interstate 4 in Deltona.

The crash occurred on Friday morning before 5 a.m.

The eastbound lanes are shut down near the Deltona exit (exit 108). This is between DeBary Ave. and Saxon Blvd. Heavy backups are building.

