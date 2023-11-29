Deadly crash shuts down I-4 in Deltona, troopers say

Stream Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates

A portion of Interstate 4 in Deltona is closed following a deadly crash Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. westbound on I-4 at Dirksen Drive, troopers said.

The area is currently blocked and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

At this time, FHP has not released information on what led to the crash, the number of vehicles involved and how long the area is expected to be blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.