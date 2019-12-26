Daytona Beach police searching for woman who was possibly forced into car, abducted by man

The Daytona Beach Police Department says that they need the public's help finding a woman who may have been abducted by a man.

They said that investigators believe the man physically forced the woman into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of North Keech Street & Avery Street. The vehicle, which is believed to be from a model year between 2009 and 2014, was last seen heading northbound on North Keech Street.

The identities of the man and woman are not clear yet, police confirmed. They said that it is also unclear if the man and woman know each other or who owns the Hyundai. However, the police did provide a description of the man and woman.

They described the woman as an African-American in her late teens or early 20’s. She is said to have long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white shirt, black pants, and pink and white tennis shoes.

The man is described as an African-American in his late teens or early 20’s. He is said to be about five-feet, six-inches tall and has a short afro-style haircut. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black Adidas T-shirt, black track pants with white trim, and all-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the man, woman, and vehicle involved is urged to contact Detective David Dinardi immediately at (386) 671-5129 or DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding Case 190025371.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.