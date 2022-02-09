Daytona Beach police investigating officer-involved shooting FOX 35 News has a crew in Daytona Beach gathering more information on a reported officer-involved shooting.

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) is investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting.

The incident is said to have happened just before 9 p.m. at S. Ridgewood Ae. and Beville Road. No officers were injured, according to a tweet from the DBPD and a suspect has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.