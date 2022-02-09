Daytona Beach Police investigating officer-involved shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) is investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting.
The incident is said to have happened just before 9 p.m. at S. Ridgewood Ae. and Beville Road. No officers were injured, according to a tweet from the DBPD and a suspect has been transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
