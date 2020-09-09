Daytona Beach leaders to decide on permits for Biketoberfest 

A decision this week on granting permits by Daytona Beach city leaders will give insight on how BikeToberFest 2020 will look.

Mayor Derrick Henry and commissioners will review a plan presented by the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which organizes the event.

If approved, vendors will be able to set up along iconic Main Street. Businesses say it’s not a question about whether the event will happen, just how it’ll look.

Jeffrey Honeycutt, assistant manager at Froggy’s Saloon, is certain bikers will come out regardless of permits. Mayor Henry agrees.

“The event is going to happen because bikers are going to come,” he said.

Honeycutt said the permit will allow them to prepare for the scale of the event. He said normally they would start preparing two months out but are waiting for a decision.

Advertisement

RELATED: 266K US COVID cases traced to Sturgis; WI bikers 'don't believe it,' according to report

“You can’t start building bars and structures outside in the parking lot yet. It’s not approved. So until that’s approved,” he said.

Honeycutt and other bars owners hoping for a decision.

“You really don’t want to invest the time in money without knowing because it could cost you again,” he said.

Mayor Henry aware the longtime event’s future has become a passionate debate and said bikers and Daytona Beach go hand in hand.

“They’re welcome. They’re wanted,” he said. “The reality is, we have COVID and we’re gonna make decisions with that in mind.”

He said he and commissioners will take all things into consideration when making their decision.“You can, in general, expect me to line up on the side of caution,” he said.