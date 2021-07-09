Daytona Beach charged in Holly Hill home invasion

article

A Daytona Beach man is accused of forcing his way into the home of a Holly Hill woman during an alleged home invasion.

Authorities said Kyle McCormick, 37, demanded the woman's car keys and fled in her 2021 Cadillac, along with stealing her phones so she couldn’t call for help.

Just before 10 a.m., the victim, 68, managed to call law enforcement to report the incident, which occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street. The woman, who was not injured, was able to identify a suspect through a photographic lineup.

Detectives used the vehicle’s OnStar in-vehicle security system, which disabled the stolen Cadillac and provided its location. Detectives found the vehicle unoccupied on Raleigh Avenue in Daytona Beach.

McCormick was eventually located at Sunoco gas station, 1546 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, and taken into custody. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident.

He is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm, tampering with a witness, and grand theft motor vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

