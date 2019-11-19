Daytona Beach airport evacuated due to 'suspicious package,' deputies say

article

The Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious package, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a suspicious package was reported around 6:15 a.m. No further details have been released.

Twitter user @On_MissionTV tweeted video from the airport to FOX 35 News showing travelers outside of the airport during the evacuation.

Daytona Beach Police Department is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.