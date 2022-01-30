Daytona Beach 11-year-old found safe after going missing disappears again, police say

article

Daytona Beach police said Sunday that an 11-year-old boy who went missing 10 days ago, then was found safe, is missing again.

Police said the family of Eleaser Johnson said they don't know where the boy is after he left home again.

He was last seen at around 1:45 p.m. near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue, officials said.

Investigators said they believe the boy is not in any danger, that they think he ran away again.

Johnson went missing 10 days ago, but he was found safe in the Jacksonville area after falling asleep in the back of someone's truck.

Anyone who might know Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777 regarding case 220001663.