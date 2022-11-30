Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting suspected shoplifter

Dallas police arrested a man they said shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff.

Police said 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. was a customer at the store near Lancaster Road and Kiest Boulevard Tuesday night.

He allegedly saw two female employees arguing with a man they had accused of stealing. That argument turned into a physical fight with the suspected shoplifter throwing punches, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jackson pulled out a gun and told the employees to "move." He then shot the unarmed man, the police document states.

The man stumbled out of the store, collapsed, and died. His name has not yet been released.

Jackson stayed at the scene until police arrived. During questioning, he told investigators he fired the shot because he was concerned for the employees’ safety.

He admitted he didn’t see the man carrying a weapon but said he thought the women were in trouble.

When investigators reviewed the security video, they said it appears to show the employees hitting the man with a stick and chasing him toward the door just before the shooting.

The suspected shoplifter was no longer near the employees when Jackson shot him, the affidavit states.

Jackson is now charged with murder. His bond has not yet been set.