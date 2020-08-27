Cybertip leads to arrest of Osceola County man for possession of child porn
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County man has been arrested and is facing charges for possession of child pornography.
The sheriff's office says they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home at 40 Alicante Court in Poinciana.
"Based on evidence seized from the search warrant, a arrest warrant was obtained for Luis Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Promotion of Child Pornography," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
Gonzalez is being held on $11,000 bond.
