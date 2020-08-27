Cybertip leads to arrest of Osceola County man for possession of child porn

article

An Osceola County man has been arrested and is facing charges for possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office says they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home at 40 Alicante Court in Poinciana.

"Based on evidence seized from the search warrant, a arrest warrant was obtained for Luis Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Promotion of Child Pornography," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

Gonzalez is being held on $11,000 bond.

