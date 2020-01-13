Cupid's Undie Run 2020 to bring runners in their skivvies to downtown Orlando

article

Join FOX 35 for this year’s Cupid's Undie Run! We are a proud sponsor of this fantastic event.

Participants dress in their favorite undies or pajamas and run/walk a mile to fund research to cure Neurofibromatosis (NF).

"Since our very first Cupid’s Undie Run in 2010, we have spread awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF) and raised over $18,900,000, thanks to the 107,000 undie runners and 247,000 donations that supported over 225 events across the country," the organization's website reads. "100% of net proceeds from our programs goes specifically towards NF research through our partner, the Children’s Tumor Foundation."

Cupid’s Undie Run includes a party before and after the run.

The event starts February 15th at noon at Elixir (9 W. Washington, Downtown Orlando).

Register, donate or find more info at https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/Orlando.