Join FOX 35 for this year’s Cupid's Undie Run!

Participants dress in their favorite undies or pajamas and run/walk a mile to fund research to cure Neurofibromatosis (NF).

Cupid’s Undie Run includes a party before and after the run.

The event starts February 15th at noon at Elixir (9 W. Washington, Downtown Orlando).

Register, donate, or find more info at https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/Orlando.