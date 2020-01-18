Cross-eyed husky searching for forever home in New Jersey

article

A "funny looking" Siberian husky is searching for a forever home in New Jersey after allegedly being deemed "unsellable" by a breeder.

Jubilee, a cross-eyed 4-year-old dog, has also had trouble finding interested adopters at Monmouth County's Husky House — a nonprofit that helps abandoned huskies and other dogs across the Tri-State area.

"Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them," the 'pup' wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

The rescue explained that Jubilee isn't a fan of cats, but likes other dogs.

"I love people," the post read. "But I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look."

Since Jubilee's initial post, the shelter has seen an overwhelming response from the public. As of Saturday, Jubilee's Facebook post has racked up more than 44,000 shares.

Husky House expressed gratitude for the support, love and outreach for its newfound celebrity.

Dr. Doug Cotler helps out Jubilee with a phyiscal exam at South Brunswick Animal Hospital.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

The shelter, located in Matawan, emphasized that it does not process long-distance adoptions.

Those interested in donating to Husky House can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

To help support Jubilee and other shelter pups, the nonprofit has also made "Team Jubilee" t-shirts available for purchase.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP