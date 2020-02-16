Crime survivors advocating for change in Tallahassee

Crime survivors from across the state will join together in Tallahassee to demand more services and funding for victims.

On Monday, about 400 crime survivors from across the state will head to the state capital for Survivor Speak 2020 where they will call for more support for crime victims.

Joel Morales, a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, now works with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice to help crime victims in Orlando.

He also works with victims of the Pulse mass shooting who are still healing years later.

"Having those resources available, it just gives people peace of mind. That there is hope out there," Morales said. "There is help out there. And, not just feeling isolated and alone."

Crime victims will be demanding more services and funding, in addition to changes in policy from lawmakers while we are in the middle of the legislative session.

"That way other people who are going through experiences like this don’t have to face those challenges and those barriers that so many people go through every single day," Morales said.

All in hopes of making communities safer and helping survivors heal.

"Our past traumas, regardless of what they are, we went through them and they’re real," Morales said. "But, we’re healing through that. We’re healing through that policy and through making changes."

