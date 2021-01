article

Dozens of firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in Orange County.

The fire broke out at a home in the Lockhart area near Orlando just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No word on if anyone was hurt in the fire or the condition of the home.

