Crash involving semi truck causing major delays on I-4 in Lake Mary

A crash involving a semi-truck in Lake Mary is causing major delays on Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was over the crash that appears to be in the median but is affecting traffic both east and westbound near Lake Mary Blvd. Emergency responders are on the scene.

If you are heading into Volusia County or toward downtown Orlando, your drive will be affected.

You are advised to avoid I-4 at this time. As an alternate, you can take 17-92.

FOX 35's Kristin Giannas is live with alternate routes on Good Day Orlando. This is a developing story. Be sure to download the FOX 35 News App for updates. Download for iOS or Android