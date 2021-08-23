COVID vaccination event at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday

article

If you still haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine, you could be eligible for some prizes if you get one.

On Tuesday, Camping World Stadium is holding a free vaccination event between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those who get vaccinated will be entered to win tickets to some of this year's biggest events in Central Florida.

The incentive effort is part of Orange County's "Fill the Orange" campaign to get residents protected against coronavirus.

No appointment is needed but pre-registration is recommended, according to officials.

Anyone 12 and older is able to receive the shot. Minors must have a legal guardian present.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Anyone who gets the vaccine will be entered to win tickets to some of these events:

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida Blue Florida Classic

Orlando Magic game

Solar Bears game

Orlando City Soccer match

Santana at Amway Cente

Marc Anthony at Amway Center

Jimmy Buffett at Amway Center

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Air Supply at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Steely Dan at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Advertisement

For more information about the vaccination event, click here.