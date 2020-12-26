COVID-19 testing sites reopen after closing on Christmas

Coronavirus testing started back up on Saturday at sites across Central Florida on Saturday after being closed on Christmas Day.

Cars began lining up early at the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center. Those who need to get tested should expect long wait times.

Doctors say it is important to know your COVID-19 status before and after seeing loved ones during this holiday season. They recommend getting tested if you are traveling or if you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC has recommended "postponing travel and staying home" during the holiday season, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

The testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is free. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Orange County Health Services is extending free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through Jan. 30. 7 days per week. They will be closed on New Year's Day.