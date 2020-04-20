COVID-19 patient who received convalescent plasma donation is back at home with family

A 52-year-old Orlando man diagnosed with coronavirus is back home after receiving a life-saving convalescent plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor.

The father of three, Michael Kevin Rathel, was greeted with signs and cheers as his wife, Stacie, drove slowly down their street to their house.

On April 4, doctors put Michael in a medically-induced coma.

At midnight on April 8, he received plasma from someone who had recovered from COVID-19.

His family shared a video with FOX 35 News as he started waking up from the coma on Easter.

On Wednesday, Michael was smiling big and giving a thumbs up after being taken off a ventilator.

Monday, Rathel was given the all-clear to go home.

Despite being understandably weak after spending over two weeks in the hospital, he said he was happy to be back home with his wife and family and that the plasma donation is what saved his life.

He's now encouraging survivors of COVID-19 to donate plasma because it could save someone's life.