Coronavirus test kits transported to cruise ship off Florida coast, 2 crew members must be tested, reports say

Coronavirus test kits have been transported to a cruise ship waiting to dock at a Florida port, as two members onboard must be tested for coronavirus, reports say.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami confirmed that a 'No Sail Order' has been issued for the Regal Princess cruise ship by the Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They said that with this, a small Coast Guard boat crew in Miami transported test kits to the ship, which is located just offshore of southern Florida.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the Regal Princess was supposed to dock at the Port Everglades on Sunday morning but instead is sailing back and forth the coast of Florida as two crew members must be tested for coronavirus. These members reportedly transferred to the Florida-based ship from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, which has 21 positive cases of COVID-19.

They also said that the following cruise ship scheduled to leave Port Everglades for a seven-day tour of the Caribbean has been canceled.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said that they will continue to assist health officials to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and crew aboard.

Regal Princess is part of Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corporation

