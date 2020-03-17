Coronavirus cases rise to 2,809 in Georgia, 87 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 2,500 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of Monday at noon, the number of cases had risen to 2,809, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 87. Officials say 707 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 57 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of patients were 60 or older.

As of Monday, more than 12,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 121 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 463 14 Dekalb 281 3 Dougherty 267 17 Cobb 245 9 Gwinnett 158 1 Bartow 121 1 Carroll 81 0 Cherokee 61 1 Clayton 61 1 Henry 58 2 Lee 44 6 Clarke 41 5 Douglas 39 1 Hall 34 0 Forsyth 33 1 Fayette 32 3 Coweta 28 2 Floyd 28 2 Paulding 24 0 Lowndes 20 1 Tift 19 0 Newton 18 0 Rockdale 18 1 Chatham 16 0 Early 16 1 Houston 16 1 Sumter 16 1 Bibb 15 0 Gordon 15 1 Mitchell 15 0 Richmond 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Laurens 12 0 Muscogee 12 0 Polk 12 0 Spalding 12 0 Terrell 12 2 Oconee 11 0 Troup 11 1 Worth 11 1 Coffee 10 0 Glynn 10 0 Barrow 7 2 Bryan 7 0 Peach 7 1 Thomas 7 0 Whitfield 7 1 Colquitt 6 0 Crisp 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Butts 5 0 Calhoun 5 0 Dawson 5 0 Decatur 5 0 Seminole 5 0 Upson 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Harris 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Liberty 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Walton 4 0 Baldwin 3 1 Camden 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Greene 3 0 Haralson 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Murray 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Turner 3 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Hart 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Banks 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Dooly 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Schley 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Warren 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 164 0 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 Male BAKER Unk 53 Male BALDWIN Yes 66 Male BARROW Yes 91 Female BARROW Yes 69 Male BARTOW Yes 67 Female CHEROKEE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Unk 78 CLARKE Yes 79 Male CLARKE Yes 60 Male CLARKE Yes 89 Female CLARKE No 47 Male CLAYTON Yes 56 Male COBB No 85 Female COBB Yes 77 Male COBB Yes 67 Male COBB Yes 67 Female COBB Yes Male COBB Unk 68 Male COBB Yes 67 Male COBB No 82 Male COBB Yes 77 Male COWETA Yes 42 Female COWETA Yes 65 Female DEKALB Yes 91 Female DEKALB Unk 31 Male DEKALB Yes 61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk Female DOUGHERTY Unk 77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes Male DOUGHERTY Unk 92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Male DOUGLAS No 48 Female EARLY Yes 83 Male FAYETTE Yes 77 Female FAYETTE Yes 79 Male FAYETTE Yes 65 Female FLOYD Yes 75 Male FLOYD Yes 87 Male FORSYTH Unk 62 Male FULTON Yes 68 Male FULTON Yes 82 Male FULTON Unk 85 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male FULTON Unk 81 Male FULTON Yes 63 Male FULTON Yes 90 Female FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 33 Male FULTON Unk 66 Female FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 68 Female FULTON Yes 58 Male FULTON Yes 78 Male GORDON Yes 85 Female GWINNETT Yes 76 Female HEARD Unk 80 Male HENRY Yes 73 Male HENRY Unk 64 Male HOUSTON Yes 64 Female LEE Yes 68 Female LEE Yes 58 Male LEE Yes 49 Male LEE Yes 54 Male LEE Yes 55 Female LEE Yes 66 Male LOWNDES Yes 29 Female PEACH Unk 76 Female PICKENS Yes 57 Female ROCKDALE Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 73 Female TERRELL Unk 75 Male TERRELL Yes 61 Female TROUP Yes 93 Male WHITFIELD Yes 48 Male WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until Apri 24. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said.

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

Multiple Georgia cities have imposed nighttime curfews and enacted "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

