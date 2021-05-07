Cool start to Mother's Day weekend, warm and rain-free weather ahead

If you were thinking of taking mom out for brunch or to the beach this weekend, the weather is going to be beautiful!

After some rain and storms on Thursday, Central Florida will stay sunny and rain-free through Mother's Day weekend and into next week.

Saturday morning saw cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Central Florida. It will continue to be free from rain with temperatures in the 80s.

Then on Mother's Day Sunday, it will be a bit warmer as we reach the 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine for mom's special day.

Monday and Tuesday continue the sunshine streak, but with a slight chance for some showers. Rain chances increase to 40% on Wednesday and Thursday.

