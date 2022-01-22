Cool, cloudy Saturday in Central Florida ahead of big cold front

Chilly weather will be the big story this weekend.

A stationary front is sitting just to our south, and a secondary front will sweep across the region tonight. On-and-off showers will continue across our viewing area throughout the afternoon. Keep your umbrellas handy!

Once the rain pushes offshore, much cooler air will arrive tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s across the Orlando metro and reach the 30s in North Central Florida.

There is a Freeze Watch in Alachua County early Sunday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected Monday morning.

There is a chance for early morning frost in Orlando. This is something the FOX 35 Storm Team will be watching closely.

