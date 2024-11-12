What happens with vacancy created after Rep. Waltz joins Trump administration?

President-elect Donald J. Trump named U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz as his next National Security Advisor.

The appointment means Waltz must give up his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the district that covers parts of Volusia, Flagler, and Lake counties. It must be filled by a special election called by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett expects the governor could move quickly to try to help Republicans maintain power on Capitol Hill.

"Up in Washington, D.C., the Republicans are expected to control the House of Representatives, but only by a pretty small margin of maybe six or eight seats. And so, they’re going to want to move quickly. They can’t afford to have too many Republicans missing in action," said Jewett.

So, what Republicans could we see on the special election ballot?

Some names floating around include Former Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner, conservative Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby, former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar, and current Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond.

Unlike local state races, you don't have to live in the 6th Congressional District to run.

"The U.S. Constitution says that you have to be a resident of the state from which you are serving, so technically, you don't have to actually live in your congressional district," said Jewett.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s name has also been floated around as the next Secretary of State. If appointed by Trump, Gov. DeSantis would select someone to fill Rubio's seat through 2026.

Some names that have come up to fill that potential vacancy include DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

