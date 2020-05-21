Community leaders call for action after massive DeLand block party

Minority community leaders are expected to speak Thursday about the importance of social distancing after a massive block party in DeLand over the weekend brought out crowds of people.

Multiple people were arrested and several deputies were hurt on Saturday night after hundreds showed up to the block party, disregarding any social distancing guidelines, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials added that some deputies were punched while others were hit with mason jars, cups, and even a bar stool.

Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County released a statement, reading in part:

"Please be mindful that we are still in a pandemic and we must continue to focus on preventive measures to protect ourselves and family members from the spread of COVID-19. The blockage of streets and roads is unacceptable behavior, without proper permits, and licenses to do so. As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, we want to remind all citizens to remain limited in public activities and gatherings."

Law enforcement talked about having to break up the crowds.

"I'll tell you, it's not my job to enforce social distancing orders from the governor. That’s not what police do," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Minority Elected Officials plan to get the word out to their constituents when they meet at Thursday morning. Check back here for updates.