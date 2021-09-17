Coming home! SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew to return to Earth on Saturday

article

SpaceX’s first private, all-civilian flight is targeting a return to Earth on Saturday, September 18, with an approximate splashdown at 7:06 p.m. EDT in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, the company tweeted.

SpaceX said the Dragon capsule will perform two burns tonight to reduce the spacecraft’s altitude to 227 miles (365 km) above the plant and line up the ground track with the landing site.

The Dragon capsule was launched into orbit Wednesday night atop a Falcon 9 rocket with two contest winners, a health care worker, and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts.

Joining 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman on the trip is Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a childhood bone cancer survivor who works as a physician assistant where she was treated — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Isaacman has pledged $100 million out of his own pocket to the hospital and is seeking another $100 million in donations.

Arceneaux became the youngest American in space and the first person in space with a prosthesis, a titanium rod in her left leg.

Also along for the ride: sweepstakes winners Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer in Everett, Washington, and Sian Proctor, 51, a community college educator in Tempe, Arizona.

Unlike NASA missions, the public has not been able to listen in or watch events surrounding Inspiration4 unfold in real-time.

