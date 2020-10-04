Cocoa Beach's mask mandate expires; businesses can choose to require masks

The masks are coming off in Cocoa Beach.

Cocoa Beach's City Manager James McKnight sent out a memo saying he would let the city's mask mandate expire on Oct. 5.

However, wearing masks would still be protocol at city facilities. Businesses can still require masks if they choose.

The change comes after Gov. DeSantis announced that the state would move into Phase 3.

But, that executive order does not mention masks.

Cocoa Beach's city manager said the end of the mask mandate could be reversed if a spike in coronavirus cases occurs in the city.